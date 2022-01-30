Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

