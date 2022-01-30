Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

