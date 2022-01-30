Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Buy

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MNRO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Monro has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 116.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monro by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

