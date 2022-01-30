Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to “Buy”

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

SMBC stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

