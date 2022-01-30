Zelwin Market Cap Tops $85.03 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003116 BTC on exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $85.03 million and approximately $469,052.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

