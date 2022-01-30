Zelwin Price Hits $1.21 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $87.63 million and approximately $428,141.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109071 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

