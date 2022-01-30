Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.30. 2,963,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.03. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

