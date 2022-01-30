Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.09 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoltav Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoltav Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.