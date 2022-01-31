$0.06 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Livent posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

