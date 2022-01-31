$0.07 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,032. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.