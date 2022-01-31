-$0.08 EPS Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.11). GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 2,073,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

