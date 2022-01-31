-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

