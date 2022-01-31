-$0.24 EPS Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

