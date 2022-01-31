$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PRPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 3,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

