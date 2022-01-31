-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 847,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

