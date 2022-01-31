$0.48 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $977.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

