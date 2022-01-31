$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.57.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

