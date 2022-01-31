$0.74 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

