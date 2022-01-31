-$0.87 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 540,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

