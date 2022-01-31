$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.19. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.