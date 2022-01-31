$1.00 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.17. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.