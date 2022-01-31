$1.05 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,414,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

