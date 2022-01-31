$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.07. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

