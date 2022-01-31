$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 224,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,340,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

