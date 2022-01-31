$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,706. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

