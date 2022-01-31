$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $4,392,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.34. 247,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,699. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.