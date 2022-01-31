$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

