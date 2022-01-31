1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

