1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $20.50 at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

FLWS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

