$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.21. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 434,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,427. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

