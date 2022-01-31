$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.94. Kadant posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $99,613,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. Kadant has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

