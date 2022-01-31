10,710 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,120 shares of company stock worth $7,913,784.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,835. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

