111 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $275.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,788,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,641 shares of company stock worth $60,684,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

