11,150 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $533.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.59 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $615.08 and its 200 day moving average is $581.01. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.