116,400 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

