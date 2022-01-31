12,136 Shares in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 223,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 305,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

