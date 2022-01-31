14,000 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

