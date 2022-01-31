14,719 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of iCAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iCAD by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

