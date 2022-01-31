$165.09 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $165.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $746.24 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. 2,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.29. Five9 has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

