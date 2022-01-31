$19.83 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report $19.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.28 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $52.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $83.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.26 million, with estimates ranging from $160.01 million to $178.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

