$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,521. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $88.93 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
