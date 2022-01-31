$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $2,791,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,521. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $88.93 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.