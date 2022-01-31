20,000 Shares in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Celularity Inc has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

