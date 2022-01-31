200,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.31 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.