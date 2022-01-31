$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce sales of $21.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.89 million and the highest is $21.95 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in eGain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

