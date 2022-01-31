22,400 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CI Financial by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CI Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

