$239.26 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report sales of $239.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.10 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,379. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

