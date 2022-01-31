$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,610. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Prothena by 18.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 455,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Prothena has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

