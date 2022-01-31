28,443 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $41.01 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

