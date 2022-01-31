382 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

