3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.54 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

